CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

CCDBF stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

