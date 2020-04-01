Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $988.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 121.43%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.