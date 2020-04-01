Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:FUN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $988.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 121.43%.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.