Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
OCGN remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.39. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
