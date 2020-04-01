Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

OCGN remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.39. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

