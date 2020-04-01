Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. Chemours reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,039. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 33.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chemours by 652.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 86,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

