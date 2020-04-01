Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. 9,716,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,119,160. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

