Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

CHWY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. Chewy has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,734,250 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

