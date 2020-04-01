Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

CSCO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 16,329,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,849,116. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

