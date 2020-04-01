Citigroup Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $91.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $129.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. 164,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,726. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

