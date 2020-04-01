Citigroup Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $19.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.48. 6,390,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,003,154. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

