Citigroup Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $30.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

SAVE stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,135. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

