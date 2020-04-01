CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.05 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $779.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.

In other news, insider William Holland bought 7,500 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £17,625 ($23,184.69). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02). In the last three months, insiders purchased 497,908 shares of company stock worth $79,776,611.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

