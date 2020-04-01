Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of FOF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 28,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd
