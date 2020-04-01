Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of FOF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 28,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

