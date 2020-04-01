Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 444,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,865. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.