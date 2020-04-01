Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 444,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,865. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile
