Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.41.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

