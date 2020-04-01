COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 593,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,835. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

About COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

