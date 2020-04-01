ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). ConforMIS reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConforMIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ConforMIS in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ConforMIS by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

