Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 244.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NYSE CUZ opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

