Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 244.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
NYSE CUZ opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
