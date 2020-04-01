Covestro’s (1COV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.09).

Shares of ETR 1COV traded down €0.99 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €26.88 ($31.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.42.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

