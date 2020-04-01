Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 704.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

