Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Shares of 650 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 7,508,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,626,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit