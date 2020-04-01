Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys Shares of 650 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 7,508,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,626,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

