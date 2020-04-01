Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $134,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 809,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,806,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

