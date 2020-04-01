Cox Capital Mgt LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $286.43. 2,600,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

