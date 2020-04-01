Cox Capital Mgt LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
COST traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $286.43. 2,600,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on COST. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
