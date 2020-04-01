Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $58.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,306.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.