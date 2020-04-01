Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes $97,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $25.62 on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. 2,219,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.