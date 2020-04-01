Cox Capital Mgt LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PYPL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 6,217,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,817,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

