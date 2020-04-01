Credit Suisse Group Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.92. 11,651,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,800,410. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

