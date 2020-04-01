CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.73. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

