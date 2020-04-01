Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.59.

CRON traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. 778,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit