Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.59.

CRON traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. 778,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

