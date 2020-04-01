Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.59.

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. 778,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,150. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

