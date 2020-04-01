Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.59.

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. 778,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,150. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit