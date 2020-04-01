Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including OasisDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bibox, DDEX, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

