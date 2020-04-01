Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

NYSE DHR traded down $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.04. 352,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,611. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

