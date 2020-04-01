e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

ELF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of -983.02 and a beta of 1.87.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

