Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 553 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. 3,139,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,929. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

