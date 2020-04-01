Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $41.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,908.15. 2,919,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,959. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,953.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,845.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $970.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.