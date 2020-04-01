Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of T stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 37,461,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,212,736. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

