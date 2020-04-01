Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,631,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

ERF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,683. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

