Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,323. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.