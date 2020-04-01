Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.81.

ERO stock traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.89. 77,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.29.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

