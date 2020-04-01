Evil Coin Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a market cap of $30,099.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000400 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.