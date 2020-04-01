Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €26.50 ($30.81) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.80 ($30.00).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €18.38 ($21.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,641 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.15 and its 200-day moving average is €24.41.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.