Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,666 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 25,561,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,581,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

