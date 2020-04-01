First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,407 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,811,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,989. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

