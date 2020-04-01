First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 6,201,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,952. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

