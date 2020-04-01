First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,336. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

