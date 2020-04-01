First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. 6,759,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,046,651. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.