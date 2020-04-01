First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.30. 8,191,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.13. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.