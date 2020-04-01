First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.65. 5,639,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,553,264. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

