First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.36 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.77. 1,455,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

