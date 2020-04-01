First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $61.36 on Wednesday, reaching $1,100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,306.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

