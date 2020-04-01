First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. 9,132,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,692,726. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.